SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest reports the lightning caused Fritzer Fire has grown to 120 acres.

It began on June 22 and is 21 miles west of Salmon in the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The fire is burning in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar.

Officials say firefighter and public safety are the number one priority. The Fritzer Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, and a local Type III organization is managing the fire.

On Thursday, the fire did not increase in size with fire activity being moderate with the fire, creeping, smoldering and some isolated torching. Crews continue working on suppression efforts while the helicopters continue to perform water drops on the fire.

On Friday, firefighters will continue their work on the fire and are expected to have line constructed around the entire fire perimeter. Helicopters will continue to drop water where needed.

It is 1% contained.

Incident commanders and fire officials continue to report good progress with their current strategies while crews continue to keep an eye on the forecasted hot and dry weather.

No closures are in place for the Fritzer Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires.

Nationally, there are 41 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 11 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is at very high fire danger.

