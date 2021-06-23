U.S. Forest Service – Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest reports the lightning caused Fritzer Fire reported Tuesday evening is located approximately 21 miles west of Salmon and approximately five miles north of Black Bird Mine on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District.

The Fritzer Fire is burning in grass, dead and down fuels and Ponderosa Pine in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar.

It is estimated at 108 acres.

The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. One engine and ten firefighters are on scene along with a Type II and a Type III helicopter. The helicopters are currently dropping buckets of water on the fire. Two (2) Type I crews and a Type I helicopter are enroute to the fire with additional resources on order. The Forest will continue to share information as it becomes available.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when camping and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires.

