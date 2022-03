BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Senate Transportation Committee voted against introducing a bill sponsored by Senator Jim Patrick, a Republican from Twin Falls.

It would change Idaho law to get rid of front license plates.

The vote came after several law enforcement agencies testified against it,¬†including Sargent Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

He says getting rid of the plate would take away 50% of a victim or witness’s ability to give crucial details in an emergency or when a crime is committed.

The post Front license plate bill fails appeared first on Local News 8.