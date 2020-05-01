Home

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) Temperatures forecast for Saturday morning, have led the National Weather Service in Pocatello to issue a Frost Advisory.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

SATURDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures falling to between 32 and 37 degrees may

result in patchy frost formation.

result in patchy frost formation. WHERE…The Arco Desert, Mud Lake area, and Upper Snake Plain

north and west of Idaho Falls.

north and west of Idaho Falls. WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Cover them

or bring them inside if possible.