IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Frost and strong winds earlier this week has some gardeners down in the dumps, but not all is lost this gardening season. Gardeners through much of the region have saved their tomato plants by covering them in anticipation of frost, and warmer weather is on the way.

John Crook from Town and Country Gardens in Idaho Falls says even if your plant died there may be hope for some of the fruit. “If the tomatoes haven’t been frozen and they’re turning yellow, you can pull the vines or pick the tomatoes put them inside,” says Crook, “they will ripen over time. Quality isn’t as good as a vine ripened tomato, but at least you can get some tomatoes out of it that way.”

More hearty fruits and vegetables will survive the occasional frost, and even deeper frosts than what we have seen so far. Crook says apples can easily survive a frost down into the mid-20’s, though softer fruits like peaches or plumbs should be picked before temperatures get quite that cold.

Pumpkins and winter squashes can survive temperatures all the way down into the teens.

Even as vegetable season comes to an end, more decorative plants, like perennials, will thrive through the Fall season.