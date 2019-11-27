Fort Hall Fire Department

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A family of 12 was left homeless after a fire on the Fort Hall Reservation Tuesday.

The Fort Hall Fire Department was called to Ariwite Road on the Fort Hall Reservation at around 12:30 p..m. Firefighters found smoke coming from all the windows and doors. Flames were rising through a basement window.

All members of the family of 12, including an elderly woman and children, escaped the fire safely. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was contained within 45 minutes. Fire Chief Eric King said firefighters had difficulty entering because of the location of the fire in the home.

“The majority of the occupants’ personal belongings were saved, but the home is a total loss,” said King.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 3 hours.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

