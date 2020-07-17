Local News

WASHINGTON (KIFI/KIDK) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $17 million in CARES Act HUD Indian Community Block Grants. About $5.7 million of that is targeted at the northwest U.S.

The funds are intended to help address problems that pose an imminent threat to the public health or safety of Tribal residents.

The Fort Hall Housing Authority will receive $900,000 in funding support. It will help purchase 10 tiny homes, to help alleviate overcrowding and provide temporary lodging for families to quarantine.

“From helping Tribes build more affordable housing to building a place where families can go to quarantine, this funding will help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” said R. Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing.