BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a new COVID-19 scam.

Scammers are impersonating the agency by sending out emails reading the FTC wants to send you coronavirus relief funds and to send them personal information.

The FTC says it is not a part of distributing any of the COVID-19 stimulus or relief money to people.

