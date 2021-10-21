IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Deon Waynewood, who was previously arrested by Idaho Falls Police Investigators for multiple child sex crimes and fled the state before trial, has been apprehended.

Waynewood was previously arrested in 2019 for two counts of Felony Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16 and two counts of Sexual Battery on a Child 16 to 17 years of age, with each of those four charges carrying mandatory minimum sentencing enhancements.

Waynewood was released on bond for these charges in March 2020. Judicial proceedings were postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 1, 2021, a new warrant for Felony Witness Intimidation was obtained and Waynewood’s previous bond was revoked. The Idaho Falls Police Department immediately made efforts to locate and take Waynewood into custody, but he fled the area.

Waynewood was located in Colorado on June 4, 2021 and taken into custody with the assistance of the US Marshals Service. Waynewood was released on bond in Colorado. After his release Waynewood failed to appear for court proceedings in Colorado or Idaho and has not been seen or heard from since. The Idaho Falls Police Department has been actively searching for Waynewood since that time.

Last week, the Idaho Falls Police Department received information Waynewood may be in the Mesa, Arizona area. IFPD investigators were able to utilize the information to confirm Waynewood was likely in that area.

IFPD Investigators coordinated with the United States Marshals Service office in Mesa to apprehend Waynewood on October 14, 2021. Waynewood is currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a Fugitive from Justice charge with a $1,525,000 bond. Sometime following a hearing in Arizona on October 27, 2021 Waynewood is expected to be extradited to Bonneville County to face judicial proceedings here.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshalls Service for their partnership and efforts to bring fugitives to justice regardless of how far away they attempt to flee.

The post Fugitive Deon Waynewood located, arrested in Arizona appeared first on Local News 8.