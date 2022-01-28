SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive wanted after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Washington and Idaho has been arrested in western Montana.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer was arrested Friday morning near the town of Haugan.

Spitzer had eluded officers in Snohomish and Chelan counties in Washington and in Post Falls, Idaho, before being confronted by officers in Kellogg, Idaho, on Thursday night.

They pursued him over Lookout Pass and into Montana, where the vehicle he was driving was disabled near the town of Haugan.

Toth says Spitzer was found hiding in a camper near Haugan.

Spitzer’s criminal record includes convictions for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and burglary in Nevada.

