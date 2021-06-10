CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitats.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved $548,000 to support the eight Local Sage Grouse Working Groups to fund conservation projects for the bird. Groups can submit project proposals online.

Proposed projects will be evaluated based on consistency with Wyoming’s Core Area management strategy, local sage grouse conservation plans, likelihood of success, project readiness, matching funds, multiple species benefits, significance at local/state/regional level, duration of benefits and adequacy of monitoring.

For full application details, download the Project Proposal Form. Proposals are due July 15.

