Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In response to vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, a citizens group is working with the Wessmuth Center for Human Rights on a fundraising campaign to support the project.

By noon Friday, 158 donors had raised more than $8,000 to install a security system at the site.

Spokesperson Fiona Mancill said funds beyond the first $5,000 would be used to support ongoing community education work at the center, aimed at dismantling white supremacy in the community.

A virtual vigil is being organized at the site for Monday, December 14. Details will be announced later.

The fundraising came as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the neo-Nazi vandalism. CAIR is the nation’s largest Muslim Civil Rights and advocacy organization.

“This disgusting act of hate must be repudiated by local, state and national leaders across the political spectrum,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “Only a depraved mind would consider targeting a memorial to one of the victims of Nazi hatred and violence.”