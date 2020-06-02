Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To honor fallen Bonneville County Deputy Wyatt Maser and help ensure the safety of law enforcement officers, Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho (LECI) is raising money to purchase Guardian Angel Safety Lights for officers in the community.

Deputy Maser was struck and killed by a fellow deputy responding to help him on the scene of a rollover traffic accident in the early morning hours of May 18.

The incident remains under investigation.

The preliminary reports indicate the responding deputy was unable to see Deputy Maser in the darkness.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund reports in the first five months of 2020, 49% of officer deaths were traffic-related.

Last year, 19 officers died by being struck by a vehicle.

LECI hopes this piece of duty equipment can help reduce this number significantly.

The funds raised will be used to purchase lightweight wearable lights designed to be worn on the shoulder/lapel. The lights are easily turned on/off and are visible from a distance of two miles.

Funds will also support the LECI commitment to serve our community.

You can make a tax-deductible donation or to learn more about LECI HERE.