GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A public ceremony to commemorate the life of former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi will be held Aug. 6 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, the Gillette Memorial Chapel announced.

Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, died Monday after he broke his neck in a bicycle accident near his home in Gillette.

He was 77.

He served 24 years in the U.S. Senate, 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature and eight years as Gillette’s mayor.

The ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Donavon Voigt of First Baptist Church.

