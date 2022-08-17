POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, June 28, the Bannock County Clerk’s Office presented the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report of Bannock County for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2021. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is a thorough and detailed presentation of the County’s financial condition.

State law requires local governments with annual budgets exceeding $250,000 to submit a complete, audited financial statement each year.

Independent accounting firm Wipfli, LLP audited the County’s financial report and found that they were fairly presented in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.

“It’s always nice when you go to the doctor and get a good, clean bill of health. That’s what I feel like this [financial report] is,” Commissioner Ernie Moser said.

The Bannock County Auditor’s Office has often been recognized for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. For 28 years in a row, Bannock County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Auditor’s Office will submit the 2021 financial report for this award again.

The 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report can be viewed below.

The post FY21 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report of Bannock County approved by independent auditor appeared first on Local News 8.