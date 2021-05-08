POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Gables Assisted Living & Memory Care in Pocatello held their second annual Mother’s Day parade on Friday.

Decorated cars flooded the parking lot of the facility to give a honk and a thanks to residents at the facility.

Due to the pandemic, Gables held a drive-thru parade in 2020 and thought it was best to bring it back again this year.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“It’s so good for their mental health,” said Gables Activity Director Cami Farnworth. “It brings light into their life. We are just so excited for the crowd that we had here and are so appreciative of them.”

The parade started at Gables’ facility on Bannock Highway, with the route concluding at their adjacent facility on South Grant Avenue.

The post Gables hosts drive-thru Mother’s Day parade appeared first on Local News 8.