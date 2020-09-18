Breaking News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman reported missing September 14.

JaVonne Marie Justice, 44, is 5’5” tall, 140 to 160 pounds, and blue eyes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she currently has blonde hair but has been known to dye it different colors in the past. She usually wears her hair in a ponytail.

Authorities said she does not have a vehicle. It is unknown where she might be headed.

Anyone with information should contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Offce Detective Division at 406-582-2121 or Gallatin County Dispatch at 406-582-2100, extension 2.