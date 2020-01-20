News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners are continuing their review of ways to meet the housing costs facing its personnel in the Jackson area.

In meetings last week, the Commission reviewed location options and approximate costs for different types of housing structures for department employee housing in Jackson.

The Commission directed the department to develop specific cost options for state-constructed employee housing on Commission owned lands. They also asked staff to collaborate with other state agencies and partners for joint housing solutions.