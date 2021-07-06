CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – More youth will have the opportunity to hunt this fall in Wyoming.

As of July 1, youth hunters will be able to pursue big or trophy game animals at 11 years old if they turn 12 by the end of the calendar year.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has filed an emergency rule to modify Chapter 44 — licensing regulations to comply with a new law that lowers the minimum age to purchase a big or trophy game license. The emergency rule is effective for 120 days. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will finalize this change at their November 2021 meeting.

Youth hunters are required to successfully complete a hunter education course before heading afield, unless accompanied by a mentor. A course listing is available online.

Two other licensing changes are also effective July 1. The price of the conservation stamp increases to $21.50 to support access to more places to hunt and fish in Wyoming as well help fund wildlife and fish passage projects. Current 12-month conservation stamps are valid through the expiration date. Additionally, residents who are at least 65 and have resided in Wyoming for at least 30 years will be able to buy a pioneer trapping license for $20.

Game and Fish continues to draft regulations to address the new roadkill law passed by the 2021 Wyoming Legislature. These draft rules will be open for public comment in mid-August. While the law is effective July 1, members of the public will not be able to begin collecting roadkill carcasses until those regulations are approved by the Commission, presented for approval during their November meeting.

