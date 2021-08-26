REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are looking to improve your animal calling skills and maybe snag a nice prize, John Adams GMC in Rexburg is hosting a game calling and hunting workshop that’s free for all ages.

There will be a bugling contests for children, teens and adults.

1st place for the teens and adults division is a rifle and the 1st place for the kids is a bow.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.

