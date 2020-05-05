Idaho

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff systematically placed nearly 600 game cameras across Idaho to document and count the population of wolves in the state in 2019.

These cameras took about 11 million pictures over several months of not only wolves. They captured images of the amazing diversity of wildlife found throughout Idaho.

Using game cam images collected across the Magic Valley Region, a short video has been produced to provide a sampling of the wildlife that can be found throughout the region.

These same game cameras will be put out across the state in the summer of 2020 to again gather photographic evidence of wolves across Idaho and to continue to build a base-line wolf population estimate.