IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – New information suggests it was a police car that started the fire Thursday morning in the 300 block of easy street.

That’s behind Winco in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Fire crews had the fire knocked down just after 8 a.m.

There was some damage to an adjacent unit.

No one was hurt.

Afterward, the fire prevention and investigation division traced it to an Idaho Falls Police Department 2013 Dodge Charger patrol car.

Investigators say the fire started in the engine compartment.

“While we were able to determine that the point of origin of the fire was inside the engine compartment, the exact location within the compartment and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

The officer who has been off-duty said the car was parked and not running for at least a week.

The patrol car is a complete loss valued at around $20,000.

No word on the cost of repairs for the 2 apartment units that were damaged.

