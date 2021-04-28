SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Come rain or shine, Garth Brooks has announced a concert on July 17 in Salt Lake City.
This is the first concert in the Rice-Eccles stadium in 10 years.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
There is an eight ticket limit, and there are three ways you can buy tickets.
- Online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705
- The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
- The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
Tickets are $94.95.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
The concert begins at 7:00 p.m.
All seats are reserved, and there are no advance box office sales.
All COVID-19 rules in affect will apply.
The post Garth Brooks announces Salt Lake concert appeared first on Local News 8.