SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Come rain or shine, Garth Brooks has announced a concert on July 17 in Salt Lake City.

This is the first concert in the Rice-Eccles stadium in 10 years.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.

There is an eight ticket limit, and there are three ways you can buy tickets.

Online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705 The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Tickets are $94.95.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

All seats are reserved, and there are no advance box office sales.

All COVID-19 rules in affect will apply.

