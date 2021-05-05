Garth Brooks talked with Local News 8’s Jeff Roper Wednesday morning about his upcoming concert in Salt Lake City.

They talked about Garth’s family, his time performing in Boise last year and about masks at the concerts.

Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform his Stadium Tour at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17, 2021.

Tickets for Garth Brooks Salt Lake City concert go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Ticket prices are $94.95 per seat.

There are three ways to buy a ticket, either online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call 1-877-654-2784, or use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

