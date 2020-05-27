Breaking News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fire Departments ask you avoid Ammon Road between 35th and 45th because there is a gas leak.

Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said crews are on scene repairing a 4-inch natural gas line that ruptured.

Intermountain Gas is in route.

IFFD has not evacuated people at this time, but property owners in the area should close their windows and doors and stay inside.

There is not an estimated time for repairs yet.