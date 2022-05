TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – An evacuation order is now lifted in Teton County, Wyoming in part of the Teton Village area.

It was for a gas leak.

The evacuation order was for the Cody House, Teton Club and Hoback Club.

Crews responded a little before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said just before 5 p.m., the gas leak was repaired and people could go home.

