IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is responding with Idaho Falls Fire and Intermountain Gas to a gas leak near the intersection of Pancheri Drive and S Skyline Drive.

Roads have been blocked in all directions of the intersection as a safety precaution while the leak is addressed.

Officials ask you avoid the area for the time being.

