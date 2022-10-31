IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.94/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

October 31, 2021: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

October 31, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

October 31, 2019: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 31, 2018: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

October 31, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 31, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 31, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 31, 2014: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.99/g)

October 31, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

October 31, 2012: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.91/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98/g.

Boise- $4.30/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.32/g.

Spokane- $4.52/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.59/g.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.