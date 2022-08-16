REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we’re still 75 cents higher than the national average of $3.92 per gallon which is still 92 cents higher than where we were a year ago.

Conde says the drop is due to external factors not internal.

“Normally when prices are falling, it’s because good things are happening, like the price of crude oil is coming down and maybe things like that,” Conde said. “But unfortunately, in this particular case, it has a lot more to do with people staying on the sidelines.”

He adds with this external cause to the drop, the market is currently in delicate situation.

“Our hope is that prices keep falling and there’s this equilibrium where they fall enough to get people back on the road, but not so much that prices go right back the other direction again with over pumping up that demand. So it’s kind of a balancing act right now,” Conde said.

The prices dropping are giving John Mauer hope for one more day trip before the end of summer.

“It does encourage me, you know, maybe do some day trips or a couple of day trips on the weekend, enjoy island, park or, do things that we haven’t been doing,” he said.

He says the high prices of gas limited his summer travel this summer.

“We’ve stayed home a lot this summer, there’s no doubt about that. Just because of gas prices, food prices, everything’s up and it really hurts and crunches the budget,” Conde said. “So, yeah, we’ve held back this summer.”

Something that Ellis Johnston echoes.

“We’re still being a little creative on how we drive and run around. We’re not running around quite as much as we normally would,” Johnston said. “We like to run up the Yellowstone, and we drive around and only done that once this year. But we’re still trying to find ways to do stuff with the family and make our evenings fun.”

Johnston says in the mean time he and his family will still be creative in how they have fun before summer’s end.

“We have done a lot of watersports on the kayaks and stuff like that and evening walks and just kind of sticking around town. But yeah, no big plans in the future right now.”

