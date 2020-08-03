Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho gas prices rose 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average $2.37 per gallon. Gas Buddy’s survey of 802 Idaho stations indicated prices are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price is unchanged at $2.17 per gallon.

Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan prices remain at their lowest seasonal price in well over a decade.

“Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices,” said De Haan. “For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don’t think we’ll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you’re making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won’t be a bad time if you’re choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon.”

