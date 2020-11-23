News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Those who do any Thanksgiving travel this year will find good news at the gas pump.

The Idaho AAA reports gas prices are headed for a five-year low.

Courtesy: AAA

As of Monday, drivers were paying $2.30 per gallon of regular fuel. That is five cents lower than a month ago and 68 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

AAA said nearly half of all states have gas price averages that are 50-75 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

The motor association had originally projected 50 million people, including 266,000 Idahoans, would travel this year. That is a 10% decrease from a year ago. However, with new travel restrictions in many states, AAA now expects even fewer people will be on the road.