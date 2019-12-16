Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Gas prices across Idaho dropped 2.4 cents per gallon over the past week, to the lowest level since last spring.

According to Gas Buddy’s latest survey, prices are currently 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.4 cents per gallon higher than the same time a year ago.

The national average price fell 3 cents per gallon in the last week and average $2.55 per gallon Monday. Prices in Idaho range widely, by as much as 92 cents per gallon, but average $2.80 per gallon statewide.

“Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in gasoline inventories has been so large it has offset oil prices which touched $60 per barrel last week, as well as the U.S. and China suggesting they’ve reached a trade deal.”

