SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – An overturned gas truck near Swan Valley narrowly avoided an ecological disaster.

It crashed on US 26 near milepost 391 shortly after noon Wednesday.

Crews tell us 300 gallons of fuel spilled before they could plug the holes.

The truck crashed near a 20-foot cliff overlooking the nearby river but didn’t go over.

The road is down to one lane, as crews work to unload the remaining 6,000 gallons of fuel.

No one was injured, and no word on a cause of the crash.

The post Gas truck crash near Swan Valley appeared first on Local News 8.