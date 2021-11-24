POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Gateway Habitat for Humanity Restore in Pocatello is teaming up with East Fork Bikes to make Christmas a little brighter for families in need in the area.

“Part of Restore’s Mission is recycling and reuse,” store manager Katie Counts said. “Recently we have had several bikes donated and staff decided it would be a good idea to fix them up and give them to deserving families in December.”

Ty Nelson of East Fork Bikes in Historic Downtown signed on when asked if he could refurbish the bikes.

“We are starting with three bikes this year, an adult size, and two bikes appropriate for ages 7-14″ Counts said. “We are also asking the community to make donations this year for purchase/repair of bikes next year, we would love to make this a yearly thing and get bikes to those in need in our community while encouraging the re-duce, re-use, re-cycle lifestyle that ReStore promotes.”

Forms to win the bikes are available at Habitat ReStore. They ask a parent or child write a paragraph explaining why they need a bike. A panel of judges will decide the winners. Bikes will be awarded in a special ceremony on Dec. 18 at ReStore.

Contact Katie Counts at Restore, 345 South 2nd Avenue in Pocatello 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or call 208-233-9081 for more information.

