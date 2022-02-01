BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced upcoming viewing and adoption opportunities for wild horses gathered last September from the Four Mile Herd Management Area (HMA), located on public lands north of Emmett.

You are invited to view the wild horses at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals located south of Boise just off Pleasant Valley Road on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about the program and adoption opportunities.

Many of these wild horses will be made available for adoption via BLM’s Online Corral HERE.

Online viewing of the adoptable wild horses will launch Feb. 5 and bidding will be open Feb. 15-22. Some of the Four Mile HMA wild horses will be available for adoption through the BLM Idaho 4-H partnership and the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program.

“We have found offering animals for adoption through the Online Corral to be a very successful avenue for placing them into good homes,”BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Raul Trevino said.

The horses were gathered to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within the Four Mile HMA and prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses.

During the gather, 215 wild horses were removed from public lands. There were 13 studs and 13 mares released to the Four Mile HMA to reach the low end of the Appropriate Management Level of 37 wild horses in December. The mares were treated with the fertility control vaccine GonaCon Equine, one of the vaccines the BLM uses in its management of wild horses on the range.

