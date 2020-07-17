Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 5:30 p.m. : The Generic Fire started at approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday 15 miles West St. Anthony and adjacent to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

It is now estimated at 9.3 acres.

The fire is 0% contained. Crews estimate full containment for 6 p.m. Firday.

BLM, Forest Service, Madison County, South Fremont and the Hamer Fire Departments worked together to fight the fire.

The fire now has water, retardant or dozer line all around it.

The fire ran into the St. Anthony Sand Dunes which helped stop the forward spread.

ORIGINAL: Firefighters expect to contain the “Generic Fire” in the Egin-Hamer area by 5 p.m. Friday. The fire has stopped forward progression and crews were mopping up along the flanks, according to Bureau of Land Management officials.

The fire was estimated at about 20 acres next to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said five federal engines joined Madison and Fremont County engines in fighting the fire on the ground. One dozer, one water tender, one helicopter, and a single engine air tanker were also dispatched.