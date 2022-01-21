AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Ammon Mayor Sean Colleti has appointed a new council member.

George Vander Meer will fill the city council seat left vacant when Byron Wiscombe resigned in December.

The Ammon City Council agreed to the mayor’s appointment Thursday.

Vander Meer has been in the insurance industry for more than 30 years and volunteered for Bonneville County Sheriff Search and Rescue from 2003 to 2013.

He also severed as s reserve deputy in the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office from 2009 to2015.

Mayor Coletti calls Vander Meer, “A good man with a servant’s heart.”

The post George Vander Meer appointed to vacant Ammon council seat appeared first on Local News 8.