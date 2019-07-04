Georgia mom charged with leaving 3-year-old alone for 'several hours' to go drinking: report

A Georgia woman was accused this week of leaving a 3-year-old child alone to go drinking at a bar with a man, according to reports.

Kelly May Algar, 26, of Forsyth County faces charges of felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Algar allegedly left the child alone for “several hours” while she and her boyfriend went drinking at the Good Ol’ Days bar and Grill after midnight Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Around 2 a.m., her boyfriend passed out outside the bar and was taken to Northside Hospital-Forsyth, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators told Atlanta’s FOX 5 that Algar was also taken to the hospital in an extremely intoxicated state.

She later told hospital staff she needed to get home to take care of her child, according to the Journal-Constitution. One of the staff members called authorities who reportedly found the child alone in Algar’s home.

“This child to our knowledge had been in this house for not just a few minutes but for a few hours in this house alone,” Cpl. Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said, FOX 5 reported.

Algar was arrested and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. She was released Monday on a $22,730 bond.