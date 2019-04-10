Georgia teen drove 106 mph, used Snapchat before crash that killed friend pleads guilty to charges: report

A Georgia teen who pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges in connection with a car crash that killed her best friend last year had been driving 106 mph and using Snapchat before the crash, prosecutors said.

Christina Pavon-Baker, was driving with her 18-year-old friend, Makayla Penn, in Clayton County when she crashed the car, prosecutors said. The car flipped several times before slamming into a tree, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Pavon-Baker was severely injured in the crash, but Penn did not survive. Pavon-Baker was only 17 at the time. Channel 2 Action News reported that Pavon-Baker and Penn were skipping school.

2 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS KILLED IN CRASH IN NEW MEXICO AFTER CHASE INVOLVING BORDER PATROL; 9 APPREHENDED

On Monday, Pavon-Baker pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, the report said. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but is only required to three years in the Clayton County Jail before serving probation, WXIA reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just want to apologize and I do accept full responsibility,” Pavon-Baker said after pleading guilty. “And I really want to express from the bottom of my heart how truly sorry I am.”