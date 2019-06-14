Georgia WWII veterans gets French Legion of Honor

A World War II veteran from Georgia has been bestowed with a high honor for his valor on the front lines in France.

WXIA-TV reports the French Consulate on Thursday awarded Alan Hall with the French Legion of Honor, an award given to French citizens and foreign nationals who “served France or the ideals it upholds,” chiefly the Americans who risked their lives fighting on French soil during World War II.

It’s one of the country’s highest honors.

Hall, of Kennesaw, began his service in the U.S. Navy in January 1944. He landed on the beaches of Normandy six months later, on June 11, as part of the Allied Invasion. He went on to fight in several combat missions to help liberate the French cities of Le Havre and Nantes.

