German woman known as 'scammer socialite' will likely get deported

Anna Delvey, the infamous “scammer socialite” who posed as a wealthy heiress to infiltrate the upper echelon of New York City’s social scene, is facing deportation after her trial concludes.

The German citizen, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is currently facing ten counts of larceny after allegedly swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and wealthy friends over the course of several years. Delvey, 28, reportedly entered the United States under the Visa Waiver Program in June 2017, but stayed far past the legal timeframe of 90 days.

Rachael Yong Yow, a representative for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said that the department requested that Delvey be handed over to them after her trial, regardless of whether or not she is found guilty.

“ICE is requesting that we be notified prior to her release from local custody so she can be taken into ICE custody,” Yow told INSIDER. “Regardless of whether or not she is convicted, she is amenable for removal because she is a visa waiver overstay. If she is convicted, she is sentenced to serve her time in the US.”

Delvey’s story found viral fame after an article exposing her years-long con was published in New York magazine last year. After successfully convincing the entirety of New York’s social scene that she came from a long line of foreign family money, she secured loans using bad checks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to get funding for a business she planned to launch. She subsequently scammed months worth of free stays in some of the city’s most luxurious hotels, private jets to meetings with Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, and vacations on yachts in Ibiza before her crimes were revealed.

Now, even after being arrested, Delvey owed more than $250,000 in unpaid legal fees she allegedly owes to the firm representing her.

U.S. law designates any fraud-related offenses “in which the loss to the victim(s) is more than $10,000 as a “deportable offense.” According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, she stole approximately $275,000.

Shonda Rhimes, who has been involved in the production of shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” is in the process of creating a Netflix series about Delvey’s life.

Jurors were selected for her trial this past week, and the proceedings are expected to conclude sometime next month.

Prosecutors have reportedly offered her three to nine years behind bars in exchange for a guilty plea, but she continues to plead not guilty.