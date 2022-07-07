RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are planning to make any international travel plans, it may be important to note there will be delays in receiving your new or renewed passport.

Rose Reeder, a Deputy Clerk in Jefferson County, says the delays can be more than two months.

“Six to eight weeks or eight to 11 weeks that the passport agency says that they should receive their passports unless there’s a unless there’s some kind of an error on the application.”

Reeder does say if there is any error in the application the federal government and passport agency will contact individuals directly to rectify any issues.

“And a lot of times we don’t really know that, because once it leaves our facility, the communication goes with the people who filed the passport application.”

Despite the process of receiving a passport may have been elongated the application process remains the same.

“Make sure they have all their paperwork ready, all their birth certificates, driver’s license, any any information that qualifies for them to get the passport. And if they have that already, then set up an appointment with most facilities and get in and get them done. Some passport agents, some are a little more booked up than others, depending on the size of your community,” Reeder said.

She reminds us once proper paperwork is mailed out, it won’t be processed until the passport agency receives it.

Reeder says while expiditing the process can make it quicker it won’t improve the speed of the process.

“Here isn’t any way to make it faster. You can if you don’t pay the expedited fee and you realize, oh, I’m leaving in two weeks and you can actually get a hold of the passport agency and pay the expedited fee to have it sent to you faster. Other than that, there’s nothing really to make it go any faster.”

She does say for those curious about it, they can track the progress of their passports processing progress here. And other important information on the process here.

