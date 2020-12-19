POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you are planning a flight to see loved ones this holiday season, there are some things you should do to make sure your presents make it to their destination as beautifully as they started.

The first thing to do after you have made your list and checked it twice… check it again to make sure the gifts you are bringing are allowed on the flight, like that Swiss Army knife that you got for Uncle Bob, it will be fine in your checked luggage, but it won’t make it in your carry on.

While wrapped presents aren’t prohibited, TSA says you should keep your presents unwrapped in case officers need to inspect them.

TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers says the best thing you can do is pack your gifts in gift bags or boxes that can be easily opened by TSA if additional screening is necessary.

Both you and jolly folks in line behind you will be much merrier if they don’t have to wait while the officers unwrap your gifts.

You can put it in your carry-on along with your sugar plums, gingerbread cookies and other sugary treats. Plan removing your food from your carry-on bags and placing them in separate plastic bags to expedite the screening process.

If the food is a solid, like breads, cookies, cakes and cheeses, those items are allowed in unlimited quantities. Where you have to be careful is if it is a liquid. You are only allowed to bring 3.4 Ounces or less in your carry on luggage.

A handy tip is to bring the ingredients that make your recipes special and make them at your destination.

More information and a full list of what you can bring on a flight is available at TSA.gov.

If you take some extra time before you get to the airport it will make all the difference in your Christmas Cheer.