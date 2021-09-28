BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This pumpkin weighing more than 2,000 pounds broke a Utah state record over the weekend.

The pumpkin was grown by Ross Bowman, and he was kind enough to share his secret to growing the massive gourd.

“You got to have good soil, good seed and most important, good luck,” he said.

It won first place at the Annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers Championship Weigh-Off and brought home $1,700 in prize money.

The previous record was set in 2017 at 1,974 pounds.

