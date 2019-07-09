Giant sinkhole in Virginia swallows, mangles parked car, video shows

Virginia crews lifted a crushed car out of a sinkhole last week after the road opened up and swallowed the parked vehicle.

The sinkhole opened up Thursday night in Dale City and consumed the unoccupied red car, FOX5 DC reported. Neighbors can be heard on a video screaming in disbelief as the car’s front fender is ripped off when it falls into the hole.

“It’s crazy, we bought our house in 1984 and nothing like this has ever happened on this road,” neighbor Marleen Brumbaugh told FOX5.

Photos posted by the Prince William Police Department on Friday showed crews descending into the hole to hook the car up to a crane. A tow truck raised the crushed vehicle back onto the road.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told WUSA-TV that record rainfall likely caused the road, which travels over a creek, to collapse.

“The water took the pipe and it just pushed the pipe, blew them out down the creek,” VDOT supervisor Mike Collier told the station.

Repairs to the road were reportedly expected to take a week.