BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – State Representative Priscila Giddings (R-D7) announced she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.

“I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative. Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it,” Giddings said. “As Lieutenant Governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn.”

She currently serves as a Major in the Air Force Reserves, and in her nine years in active duty with the Air Force, she accumulated nearly 1,000 combat flight hours and nine air medals through three combat deployments. During flight training she was awarded “Top Gun” as an A-10 fighter pilot.

Giddings graduated from the Air Force Academy with a B.S. Degree in biology, and competed there in Division I athletics. She also completed an online program earning an M.S. in physiology from California University of Pennsylvania while serving overseas.

Giddings and her husband Matt live in White Bird with their children. She is a lifetime member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the NRA. She was recognized with Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran Award.

