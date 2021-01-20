IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) has launched an online survey to gather public input on public transit in the community.

GIFT, formerly known as TRPTA (Targhee Regional Public Transit Authority), hopes to collect data on why people need public transit, guage demand for it within Idaho Falls, and to identify areas within the city where potential riders live.

Survey data will also be shared with granting organizations such as Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

“Our Board of Directors encourages Idaho Falls residents to take this quick online survey to help us better understand the needs of future public transit riders and ensure that we’re serving the community members and geographic areas that need public transit the most,” said Board Chair and Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman.

The survey is open to anyone in the region, but is specifically targeting people who live in Idaho Falls. The city is the only private or governmental organization financially contributing to public transit. GIFT can only legally operate within Bonneville County.

You can access the survey here. It closes on February 1, 2021.

