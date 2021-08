BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new face has joined the race to represent Idaho in the US Senate.

Jeremy Gilbert of Boise says he is looking to take the seat of Senator Mike Crapo who has been in the job for more than 20-years.

Gilbert is a former US Army Infantry Officer.

He has led non-profits and is a private businessman.

Senator Crapo has not officially announced yet if he is going to run again.

The post Gilbert to run for US Senate appeared first on Local News 8.