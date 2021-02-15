WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI)-Search and Rescue teams were called out at 1:05 p.m. Sunday when West Yellowstone dispatch was received an emergency call from a snowmobiler on the Madison Arm Trail, about 6 miles northwest of West Yellowstone.

The man said his daughter had fallen off her snowmobile and struck a tree with her head. He said she was having trouble staying conscious.

When rescuers arrived, they found the girl was still have difficulty staying conscious. She was loaded into a specialized rescue snow-ambulance and taken to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department ambulance. She was then transported to Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.

Her name and condition were unknown.

Emergency responders included the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer-Gallatin National Forest, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

