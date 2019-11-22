BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There was a lot of heart and soles to be found at one Blackfoot school Friday.

Donald Stalker Elementary received nearly 300 winter boots; one for each student. To accompany the boots, each student also received a pair of socks as well.

“This really helps us out ensuring that students have warm boots to do things outside that they like to do and to take part in recess or walk to school or whatever it is,” Donald Stalker Elementary Principal Brandee Hewatt said.

It’s all apart of the “Give Cold Feet a Boot” campaign. The event is organized by Optum Idaho, an organization that manages behavioral health benefits for medicaid patients.

Now, Optum is teaming up with the Idaho Dept. of Education to provide students with free winter boots this holiday season; all donated by Cal Ranch Store.

“Our communities throughout Idaho are amazing,” executive director for Optum Idaho Georganne Benjamin, said. “Wherever we can help identify a need, we want to be there.”

Optum will be visiting three other schools across the state within the next week. In total they will provide more than 1000 winter boots for elementary students.

They hope to expand their efforts next year.